Intrexon and Darling to expand insect-based feed production

Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) and Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) announce that their EnviroFlight joint venture plans to significantly expand production of advanced ingredients for sustainable feed and nutrition derived from black soldier fly larvae through the largest commercial-scale BSF larvae production facility in the U.S.

The companies say construction of the new plant will begin in May, with initial production capacity slated for Q1 of 2018.

The project is targeted toward supplying livestock, aquaculture, and pet food markets.

"EnviroFlight's BSF larvae represent an innovative approach to address challenges within the global food supply chain by providing environmentally friendly, nutritious ingredients for animal feed. This new facility will allow us to produce BSF at commercial volume and sets the foundation for potential future global expansion," says Darling CEO Randall Stuewe.

