U.S. border tax would "blow out" Brent/WTI crude spread, Goldman says

Goldman Sachs commodity strategist Jeff Currie tells the S&P Global Platts Crude conference that a U.S. border tax adjustment on crude oil imports would "blow out" the spread between Brent and U.S. futures.

"You could see WTI trade $15 above Brent," Currie says; the Brent premium over WTI futures currently is ~$2.81/bbl.

The Trump administration has considered a proposal for a border tax adjustment system that would levy a 20% tax on all imports; domestic U.S. crude prices automatically would rise, pushing up the cost of anything from gasoline to plastics.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM