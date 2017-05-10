Goldman Sachs sees 'transformational' upside for Coach

Goldman Sachs lifts Coach (NYSE:COH) to a Buy rating after factoring in the Kate Spade acquisition and the retailer's earnings report from last week.

"We upgrade COH … on the back of increased confidence in its strategic allocation of capital," advises Goldman analyst Lindsay Drucker Mann.

"If successful, the proposed KATE merger agreement … could be a transformational moment for the business, with the potential to create substantial earnings accretion through cost synergies and favorable financing costs," she adds.

The new price target on Coach from Goldman is $55 to rep 21% upside potential for shares.