Depomed Q1 top line down 14%; loss widens; guidance lowered; shares sink 16% premarket

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) Q1 results ($M): Total Revenues: 90.4 (-13.7%); Product Sales: 90.3 (-13.7%).

Key Product Sales: Nucynta: 60.7 (-12.5%); Gralise: 18.6 (-2.1%); Cambia: 7.2 (+16.1%).

Net Income: (26.7) (-27.8%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 4.4 (+91.3%); Loss/Share: (0.43) (-26.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.07 (+75.0%).

2017 Guidance: Revenue: $405M - 425M from $490M - 520M; Non-GAAP EBITDA: $120M - 130M from $170M - 195M.

Management's initiatives to drive growth: realign salesforce, specifically reassign Gralise to the Neurology team and optimize call plan targets for Pain salesforce. Increase Neurology salesforce to 60 (from 40). Eliminate Oncology salesforce and transfer the 20 positions into Neurology.

Cut headquarters staff 20% (30 jobs). $5M charge to be recorded in Q2.

Refine the profile of pain candidate cebranopadol to improve its differentiation. Phase 3 studies will not commence until 2018.