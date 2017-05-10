Goldman steps into Yelp's plunge

via Bloomberg

Q1 advertiser issues are fully priced in after Yelp's (NYSE:YELP) 28% post-earnings punishment , says Goldman's Heath Terry, upgrading to Buy from Neutral.

He sees the potential for upside to revised estimates, particularly if Yelp can build on the re-acceleration in user growth seen in the first quarter.

Yes, there's considerable competition from other platforms, but risk/reward is favorable at these far lower levels, says Terry.

Other sell-side action: Wells Fargo also upgrades; MKM and RBC downgrade

Shares are now lower by 23% premarket.

Previously: Yelp slides 28.4% as it chops 2017 guidance (May 9)