Goldman steps into Yelp's plunge

via Bloomberg
Q1 advertiser issues are fully priced in after Yelp's (NYSE:YELP) 28% post-earnings punishment, says Goldman's Heath Terry, upgrading to Buy from Neutral.
He sees the potential for upside to revised estimates, particularly if Yelp can build on the re-acceleration in user growth seen in the first quarter.
Yes, there's considerable competition from other platforms, but risk/reward is favorable at these far lower levels, says Terry.
Other sell-side action: Wells Fargo also upgrades; MKM and RBC downgrade
Shares are now lower by 23% premarket.
