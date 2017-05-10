Liberals edge to B.C. victory but energy projects up in the air

The Liberal Party wins a minority government in British Columbia's provincial elections, but the balance of power will be held by the Green Party; the Liberal victory was by just 43-41 over the New Democratic Party, with the Greens tripling their seats in parliament to three.

The Liberals now will seek the support of the Greens to form a coalition government, which throws into question major energy projects such as Kinder Morgan’s (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion and Petronas’s proposed project to export natural gas to Asia.

The Greens and NDP share similar ideas in some areas, including opposition to Trans Mountain, raising carbon taxes and taxing housing speculators, but the party leadership also has indicated support for Liberals on economic issues.