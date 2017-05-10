Iconix rallies after offloading Charlie Brown and gang

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) announces that it sold sell its interest in the Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake brands to DHX Media for $345M in cash. Iconix acquired an 80% interest in the Peanuts brand in June of 2010 and added Strawberry Shortcake to the portfolio in March of 2015 for a total acquisition cost of $246M.

The deal with DHX is expected to close in Q2.

The company says it plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to help pay down approximately $362M of debt.

"One of our strategic objectives has been to de-lever and strengthen our balance sheet. This sale aligns with this objective," says CEO John Haugh.

ICON +11.14% premarket to $7.78

Source: Press Release