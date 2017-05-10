INC Research Holdings to merge with inVentiv Health

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) agrees to merge with P-E owned inVentiv Health in an all-stock deal that values inVentiv at $4.6B including debt and gives the combined company a value of ~$7.4B.

The companies say the merger creates a biopharmaceutical outsourcing provider with combined net revenue of more than $3.2B, and estimate the combination will deliver ~$100M in annual synergies, which are expected to be fully realized in three years.

INCR shareholders will own 53% of the combined company, and inVentiv shareholders will hold 47%.