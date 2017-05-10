Fossil sinks after bruising guidance

Shares of Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) are getting battered after the company lowered profit guidance for 2017 amid F/X and watch sales pressure.
The company sees full year EPS of $0.80 to $1.50 vs. $1.00 to $1.70 prior and $1.14 consensus. A loss of $0.23 to $0.40 per share is expected in Q2 vs. -$0.13 consensus.
"Our results for the first quarter, while largely in line with our expectations, continue to reflect a challenging retail environment and a watch category undergoing significant change," noted Fossil CEO Kosta Kartsotis about the report.
FOSL -18.68% premarket to $14.76 (52-week low).
