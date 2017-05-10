Proteon's lead candidate vonapanitase nabs BTD status for increasing patency of hemodialysis fistula; shares rocket 46% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) jumps 46% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy (BTD) status for lead product candidate vonapanitase for increasing arteriovenous fistula secondary patency (extending the viability of the access fistula used during hemodialysis).

Phase 3-stage vonapanitase dilates the blood vessel by reducing the constricting force of a protein called elastin, which enables many tissues in the body to resume their shape after contracting or stretching.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the New Drug Application (NDA).