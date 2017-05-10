PREIT lines up new tenants as malls move from retail

At PREIT's (NYSE:PEI) Capital City Mall in Harrisburg, PA, the company has signed a 28K square foot lease with Dave & Buster's, which plans on opening in Fall 2018.

At Plymouth Meeting Mall just outside Philadelphia, PREIT has inked a deal with 5 Wits. From the PR: "This live-action entertainment experience immerses guests in realistic situations that includes hands-on challenges and requires teamwork." It's the first 5 Wits in the region and a first for PREIT. The 14K square foot location will be across from Legoland Discovery Center, and open this coming Fall.

Also coming this month at Plymouth Meeting is Cyclebar: "Premium indoor cycling that offers a high-energy workout in a concert-like atmosphere." It's more than 2.7K square feet.

PREIT notes 17% of its space is committed to dining and entertainment - at Plymouth Meeting, it's more than 45%.

Source: Press Release