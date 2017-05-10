Stocks slip at the open amid Trump-Comey brouhaha

Stocks open just slightly lower, despite the political firestorm caused by Pres. Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey and news that North Korea plans to continue with its nuclear tests; Dow -0.2% , S&P and Nasdaq -0.1% .

European bourses are up a bit, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% , Germany's DAX +0.1% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.3% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.9% .

In U.S. corporate news, Walt Disney -2.7% despite beating Q1 earnings estimates, and Priceline -5.4% after disappointing revenues and guidance overshadowed better than expected earnings; Nvidia +14.2% after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues and issuing upbeat guidance.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield is down by 3 bps at 2.37%.

U.S. crude oil +1.5% at $46.57/bbl, after the API reported a draw of 5.8M barrels for the week.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories, Treasury budget