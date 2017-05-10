Post-earnings rip for Wendy's

Wendy's (WEN +6% ) reports same restaurant sales increased 1.6% in North America in Q1. Total revenue was up 3% in the quarter, driven higher by a 14% jump in international sales. The marks were good enough to lead the restaurant chain to an earnings beat.

The company reported a 50 bp drop in restaurant margin to 16.7% during the quarter as higher labor costs factored in, while system optmization efforts led to a 530 bps increase in adjusted EBITDA margin rate to 31.2%.

33 global restaurants were opened by Wendy's in Q1.

The company boosts its view for full year EBITDA to a range of $400M to $406M vs. $396M to $404M prior. EPS of $0.45 to $0.47 is seen.

Previously: Wendy's beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 10)