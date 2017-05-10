Energy Transfer shuts Pennsylvania pipeline to shipping for 6-10 months

Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP +1.9% ) Sunoco Logistics unit says it will suspend service on its refined products pipeline between Glen Riddle and Montello in Pennsylvania starting June 15, and the line will be unavailable to shippers for 6-10 months.

The company says the line is being suspended to allow for maintenance, repairs and improvements to the pipeline.

An additional connection will be made to the existing Macungie-Fullerton pipeline to create a new pathway for refined products from Point Breeze and Twin Oaks to Montello.