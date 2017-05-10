Retailers fading the U.S. store closing trend

Business Insider's Hayley Peterson posts a list of retailers that are going against the widespread trend of closing stores in the U.S. this year.

Topping the list are discounters Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), which are both seen as somewhat insulated from the Amazon Effect, with plans to add 1K and 650 stores, respectively.

Other companies in the sector looking to add at least 100 stores this year in the U.S. are O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) and German grocer Lidl.

Retail chains with a plan to add at least 50 stores include Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Sephora (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY), TJ Maxx (NYSE:TJX), privately-owned Hobby Lobby, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Kroger (NYSE:KR), and Aerie (NYSE:AEO).

Despite the growth trend from the retailers listed above, Credit Suisse expects total U.S. store closures of about 8.6K this year, which would be a new record high.

