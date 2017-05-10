Occidental Petroleum upgraded at J.P. Morgan on valuation

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +1.1% ) is higher as J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Neutral from Underweight with a $67 price target, raised from $66, citing valuation as OXY has dropped 23% from its September peak.

JPM analysts say "the concept that any E&P could achieve OXY's 5%-8% growth goal within post-dividend cash flows when its dividend is greater than 40% of CFO is hard for us to believe."

While the firm does not expect OXY to cut its dividend, "the math would suggest that a ~33% reduction would create a more balanced return of capital/growth paradigm for a company that has significantly shifted its portfolio towards Permian shale."