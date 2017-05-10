Ellington Residential down nearly 7% after capital raise

The company sold 3M shares at a price of $14.55 each. The underwriters have an option to buy another 450K shares at that price.
Ellington (EARN -6.8%) two weeks ago reported March 31 book value per share of $15.35, so the stock was trading at book prior to this offering - something EARN hasn't seen since maybe its IPO.
Shares are currently trading hands at $14.30.
By our count, it's the third mortgage REIT share sale in the past two weeks. With valuations full for the first time in a long time, look for more managements to raise capital.