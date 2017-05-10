Performance Food Group rallies after earnings

Performance Food Group (PFGC +5.6% ) rallies after topping FQ3 estimates.

Total case volume was up 7.7% during the quarter and net income more than doubled compared to a year ago.

"The results were driven by increased branded product penetration, selling into a more profitable mix of channels and strong operating expense control," says Performance Food CEO George Holm.

The company expects full year EPS of $1.23 to $1.27 vs. $1.24 consensus.

Previously: Performance Food Group beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (May 10)