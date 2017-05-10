SolarEdge Technologies +11% amid strength in slowing U.S. PV market

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG +10.7% ) surges more than 10% after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings, noting that it has increased revenues, profitability and cash flow generation Q/Q despite a general slowdown in the residential U.S. solar market.

SEDG says it shipped 455 MW of inverters during Q1 vs. 413 MW in the preceding quarter and 416 MW a year earlier.

SEDG forecasts Q2 revenues of $120M-$130M vs. $120.3M analyst consensus estimate, with gross margins of 32%-34%.

The results prompt JMP Securities to raise its stock price target to $22 from $19, saying SEDG "cannot compete at the utility scale, but it is apparent that the company's architecture is making real inroads outside of residential."

FBR Capital says SEDG is the best operator in a challenged solar market and continues to take market share in the U.S.; in Europe, despite seasonality, SEDG is seeing a market rebound across multiple countries and is taking share.