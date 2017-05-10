Analysts give opposing views on Array's COMBO300 as shares rally, up 25%

Analysts weigh in on Array BioPharma's (ARRY +25.1% ) combination of binimetinib and encorafenib for the treatment of advanced BRAF-positive melanoma after the company announced positive results after the close yesterday.

Cantor's Mara Goldstein is upbeat saying the results validate the therapy and clarifies the NDA timeline (OVERWEIGHT/$13)..

Leerink's Micheal Schmidt is more cautious saying Novartis' trametinib/dabrafenib combo is well-established into current clinical practice and has similar efficacy (MARKET PERFORM/$9).

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: Array Bio's COMBO300 extends progression-free survival over 40% in certain melanoma patients in late-stage study; shares ahead 10% after hours (May 9)