Los Angeles World Airports appoints Jacobs Engineering as project and construction manager

Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC -1.8% ) has been awarded a seven-year professional services prime contract for project and construction management by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to support its Landside Access Modernization Program, Airline/Tenant Improvement Program and Capital Improvement Program at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

"Jacobs has partnered with Los Angeles World Airports for the past 15 years, delivering both airside and landside projects," said Bob Pragada, Jacobs President Buildings and Infrastructure and Industrial. "Around the world, we’ve worked in collaborative roles for several major terminal and runway expansion projects and we look forward to contributing our proven expertise to help implement this program and solidify LAX as one of the great airports of the world."

Press Release