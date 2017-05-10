U.S. Steel -2% as Cowen downgrades on lack of visibility

U.S. Steel (X -2.2% ) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $21 price target, slashed from $60, at Cowen, citing a lack of earnings visibility.

Cowen sees a risk of 2017 EBITDA missing guidance given the multi-year revitalization program that could lead to disruptions in X's U.S. flat-rolled segment, and believes the stock's historical multiple should be reduced given the higher risk profile.

Flat-rolled operations in the U.S. have led the company to undertake a dramatic revitalization at one of the most profitable points in the cycle; based on the uncertainty, Cowen forecasts U.S. flat-rolled EBITDA of ~$500M and $600M in 2017 and 2018, respectively, down from its earlier outlook for $900M and $1B.