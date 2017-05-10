Rent-A-Center appoints Joel M. Mussat as EVP - COO

Rent-A-Cente (RCII -1.7% ) appointed Joel M. Mussat as Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer, effective May 5, 2017.

Mr. Mussat most recently served as Executive Vice President – Chief Omnichannel Officer.

Mark Speese, Rent-A-Center’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “His significant operational background and industry experience will further strengthen our leadership team as we execute on our strategic plan to deliver enhanced stockholder value. I am confident that Joel is the ideal executive to oversee Rent-A-Center’s operating priorities as we continue to optimize performance, drive growth and improve profitability.”

Press Release