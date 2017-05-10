Zayo Group -7%; JPMorgan, Raymond James cut to Neutral

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) is 7% lower after missing on revenues yesterday after the close, results that have prompted a pair of downgrades as analysts take off their buy signs.

JPMorgan has gone from Overweight on the stock to Neutral, though the firm took the chance to raise its price target to $36 from $35. ZAYO had closed yesterday at $35.02 and is at $32.58 today.

The firm's Philip Cusick says the company needs to show faster-growing revenue (vs. about 6% normalized in its latest results) to justify high capital spending.

Meanwhile, Raymond James cut the stock to Market Perform from a previous Strong Buy.