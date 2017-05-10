Senate fails to advance consideration of methane rule rollback

A U.S. Senate vote falls short on a procedural motion to begin consideration of legislation that would roll back an Obama-era rule on methane emissions on federal land, as three Republicans joined Democrats to oppose the measure.

The methane rule regulates oil and gas companies’ operations on public land, affecting producers such as Anadarko Petroleum (APC +0.9% ), Occidental Petroleum (OXY +1.9% ) and EOG Resources (EOG +3.7% ).

