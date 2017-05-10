ENSERVCO appoints Ian Dickinson as President and CEO

ENSERVCO Corporation (ENSV +1.8% ) announced the appointment of Ian Dickinson as president, CEO and a member of the Board of Directors.

Dickinson succeeds Rick Kasch, who is retiring from his positions as president, CEO and board member.

Dickinson was previously president and CEO of Premier Oilfield Equipment.

Rich Murphy, Chairman of the Board of ENSERVCO, added, "We are very pleased to have attracted someone of the caliber of Ian Dickinson. He has demonstrated strong leadership in all his prior assignments and is well known and well regarded in the oilfield services equipment industry. We believe he's the right person to help ENSERVCO achieve its potential and we look forward to supporting his efforts in every way possible. On behalf of the board of directors, we also want to thank Rick Kasch for his years of service to ENSERVCO and wish him well in his retirement."

Press Release