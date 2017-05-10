FDA OKs Fate Therapeutics' IND for cancer candidate FATE-NK100; shares ahead 2%

Thinly traded micro cap Fate Therapeutics (FATE +1.7% ) perks up on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has signed off on its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FATE-NK100 in advanced solid tumors. The company says it will promptly initiate an open-label, accelerated dose-escalation study called DIMENSION that will assess the candidate as monotherapy and in combination with monoclonal antibody therapy in treatment-resistant patients.

The primary objective of DIMENSION is safety and to determine the maximum tolerated dose of a single IV infusion of FATE-NK100. Secondary endpoints include efficacy endpoints such as progression-free survival and response rate.

FATE-NK100 is a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy derived from NK cells from a healthy donor. It consists of a highly specialized and functionally distinct subset of NK cells that express a surface protein called NKG2C and a maturation marker called CD57.