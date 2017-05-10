BP begins production at two new Egypt gas fields

BP (BP -0.5% ) says it has started gas production from two fields in its West Nile Delta development off Egypt's coast, the second of seven projects it plans to launch this year.

The Taurus and Libra fields, commissioned eight months ahead of schedule and under budget, are currently producing 700M cf/day of gas to the Egyptian national gas grid, BP says.

The West Nile Delta development includes five offshore gas fields which are planned to produce a combined 1.5B cf/day, equivalent to ~30% of Egypt's current gas production, by 2019.