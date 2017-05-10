OncoSec readies mid-stage study of ImmunoPulse IL-12 with Merck's Keytruda in treatment-resistant melanoma; shares ahead 3%

Thinly traded nano cap OncoSec Medical (ONCS +2.8% ) is up on a 50% spike in volume, albeit down from its premarket high, in response to its announcement that it will collaborate with Merck (MRK +0.7% ) on a Phase 2 clinical trial, PISCES, evaluating the combination of ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in metastatic melanoma patients who have progressed after anti-PD-1 therapy.

OncoSec will sponsor and conduct the study while Merck will supply product. Additional details are not disclosed.

ImmunoPulse IL-12 delivers a pulsed electric field to cells via a hand-held applicator which temporarily increases the porosity of the cell membranes (electroporation). DNA IL-12 is then delivered to the electroporated cells which triggers each cell to produce and secrete IL-12 protein which then identifies and eliminates cancer cells as part of a natural immune response.