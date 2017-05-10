New Microsoft tools target flagging bad content for advertisers

With inappropriate ad placement a hot topic among digital advertising players, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has launched new tools to help it court businesses that might be skittish after the YouTube ad pull-outs.

Microsoft says a new Video Indexer can identify faces, voices and emotions in video, and a Custom Vision Search makes for easy construction of apps to recognize images.

Those moves are counters to work at rivals Google (GOOG, GOOGL) -- which launched a tool similar to Microsoft's Video Indexer in March -- and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), which promises its cloud-based service can flag offensive images.

IDC says the market for such tools will grow to more than $47B in sales in 2020, from $8B in 2016.