Airbus to launch U.S. drone services unit; eyes $100M in sales within five years

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is jumping into the U.S. market for commercial drone services with its new Airbus Aerial subsidiary, with a goal of starting next year to offer services to government and corporate customers, ranging from monitoring agriculture to checking on bridge maintenance to inspecting rail lines and cellphone towers.

The field of unmanned aerial vehicles services could grow to more than $120B annually as the use of drone fleets expands, Dirk Hoke, CEO of Airbus’s Defense and Space group said today as he introduced the new company.

Airbus lags behind rivals Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in developing and producing unmanned aircraft systems, and Airbus aims to help close the gap with this new effort.

Airbus’s aggressive plans to generate sales from drone services of $100M-plus within five years must overcome regulatory uncertainty in the U.S. stemming partly from inherent technical challenges integrating drones into the national airspace.