Melco Resorts plays it cool on Japan

There is frank talk from Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -1% ) CFO Geoffrey Davis on what to expect with gaming in Japan.

Davis called it "presumptuous" to paint a clear picture of what will be built in Japan.

The tempered outlook follows a positive assessment from Aegis Capital on where Melco stands.

"Our contacts suggest Melco Resorts has made significant headway with a very significant potential partner based in Japan," the firm's note to clients advised.

Some gaming industry watchers think major casino players will partner with Japanese firms with their casino bids.