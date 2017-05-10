GE issues €8B bond after French election

General Electric (GE -0.2% ) issues a €8B bond ($8.7B), capitalizing on the release of pent-up demand after the French election, in one of the largest in the euro corporate bond market’s history.

Frazer Ross, a senior debt banker with Deutsche Bank, tells WSJ that the latest available figures show €22B of orders for the GE bonds, with the highest level of demand coming for the longer-dated securities on offer.

“The message is political risk in Europe is subsiding and markets are open. Even though the Fed is hiking and there’s talk of ECB tapering... there is demand for long-dated bonds,” according to Ross, who is working on the deal.