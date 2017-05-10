Fox Networks heads into upfront with new ad-sales chief

Just days before its upfront presentation to advertisers, Fox Networks (FOX -0.8% , FOXA -0.8% ) has tapped a new ad-sales chief.

The group named Joe Marchese president of advertising revenue; he'll have oversight in ad sales for Fox Broadcasting, the FX cable networks, National Geographic and Fox Sports 1 along with ad research and product development.

Marchese fills a role that had been empty since September, when Toby Byrne made a surprise exit. Fox had recently named Marianne Gambelli to supervise ad sales for Fox News and Fox Business.

At the upfront, Marchese's expected to detail how Fox has been trimming the number of commercials it shows on linear TV, along with its "Open A.P." initiative with Viacom and Turner, Variety's Brian Steinberg notes.