Kinder Morgan files for Trans Mountain IPO, scraps partnership

Kinder Morgan (KMI +0.9% ) is seeking to raise ~C$1.75B (US$1.28B) in an IPO of assets including the Trans Mountain pipeline system in Canada, and is ending a dual track process that included a potential minority stake sale in a joint venture.

KMI plans to offer the shares in Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. at C$19-C$22 each and list on the Toronto exchange, according to an SEC filing.

KMI says it chose the IPO route because of "favorable governance, more certainty around timing, and a greater retained interest by KMI," adding that it expects the offering to be completed by the end of May.

Trans Mountain has been approved by the British Columbia and Canadian federal governments, but the ruling Liberal Party in B.C. was reduced to a minority government in elections and may now need support from the Green Party, whose leader Andrew Weaver has said the pipeline has "no place on our coast."