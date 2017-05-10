Disney -2.6% as ESPN worries outpace growth in parks, films

Walt Disney is down 2.6% midday in reaction to last night's mixed earnings report that saw continued profit pressure at ESPN overshadowing strong outcomes in its parks and film businesses.

The company's facing a tough TV ad market ahead, notes FBR's Barton Crockett, though on its earnings call management pointed to NBA Finals that might improve things in Q3 depending on the matchup. Crockett has a Market Perform rating and $116 price target.

RBC's Steven Cahall is more bullish, Bloomberg notes: Accelerating losses of subscribers "no longer poses a grave danger" because of strength in Disney's other businesses, and those sub losses aren't as bad as expected, he says. His price target is $130, implying 19% upside from today's lowered price.

"The fact is not everybody cares about sports, and we think there's tens of millions of households who, for a variety of reasons, are still paying today for ESPN who don't really want the product," says Bernstein's Todd Juenger. "We don't think there's anything Disney can do to compel those types of people to keep paying for ESPN over time."

As with other analysts, he believes Disney's in good media position thanks to the studio and theme parks.