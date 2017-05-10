PPG says could walk away from bid for Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries (PPG -0.2% ) says it could walk away from its pursuit of Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF, OTCQX:AKZOY), which has rejected three takeover bids including one early this week.

PPG says it "remains willing to meet with Akzo Nobel to engage in meaningful discussions. But without productive engagement, PPG will assess and decide whether or not to pursue an offer for Akzo Nobel."

Under Dutch takeover rules, PPG must decide by June 1 whether it will submit papers to the Dutch Financial Markets Authority showing it has financing in place and is serious about launching a formal bid for Akzo.