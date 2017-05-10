Auto loan fraud soars

As many as 1% of U.S. car loan applications include some sort of material misrepresentation, according to Point Predictive, which expects lender losses from fraud to hit $6B this year - double the amount from 2015.

Point Predictive's Frank McKenna draws a parallel to the housing bubble, in which fraud rates ticked to more than 1% in 2009. It may have been higher prior to that, but that sort of information wasn't as well-kept during the salad years.

Point Predictive, on the other hand, has a 13-strong consortium of auto lenders who get together to share data (they met last month at the Dallas HQ of Santander Consumer SC).

Financial crisis part two? Not likely, as auto loans are about a $1T market vs. the $10T market for mortgages.

Other names of interest: ALLY, CACC, COF