Adidas sells golf assets for $425M

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF) announces the sale of TaylorMade, Adams Golf, and the Ashworth golf brands to an affiliate of KPS Capital Partners for $425M.

The terms stipulate that half of the deal price will be paid in cash with the remainder in a combination of secured note and contingent considerations.

“Within our long-term strategy ‘Creating the New’, our focus is clearly on our core competencies in footwear and apparel and on our two major brands adidas and Reebok," says Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted.