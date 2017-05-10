Time Inc. down 15% after earnings miss, near-elimination of dividend

Focusing on cost cuts after abandoning a plan to sell itself, Time (TIME -14.7% ) slashed its quarterly payout to $0.04 per share from $0.19 previously.

The hope is to cut net debt to adjusted OIBDA to the lower end of the 2x-2.5x target range.

Turning to operations, revenue continues to fall - to $636M in Q1 from $690M a year ago. Ad revenue fell 8% Y/Y to $331M; circulation revenue fell 14% to $205M.

Expenses of $615M were lower by 7% Y/Y, in part helped by previous savings initiatives taking hold.

Adjusted loss per share of $0.18 compared to $0.11 last year. Expectations had been for a $0.15 loss. Free cash flow of negative $6M vs. negative $87M.

