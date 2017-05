It's been a near one-way street higher for 3D Systems (DDD +6.8% ) since March, with only the briefest of pauses following an earnings miss one week ago.

The stock posted a big gain on Monday following the debut of its ProJet MJP 5600 multi-material printer (and other products) at the Rapid + TCT 2017 event.

3D is now higher by 54% YTD, including a more than 40% run over the last month.