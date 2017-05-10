Petrobras plans to include Texas, African assets to asset sale plan

Petrobras (PBR +3.3% ) proposes adding a Texas refinery whose purchase a decade ago has been the subject of criminal investigations and its 50% stake in an African oil exploration venture to a list of assets it has put up for sale by the end of next year.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that PBR could raise less than $200M with the sale of the Pasadena, Tex., refinery, down from the $1.2B it originally paid.