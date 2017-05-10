EchoStar -2.7% as profits fall, revenue misses

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is 2.7% lower after its Q1 earnings beat profit expectations but fell short on revenues that grew only slightly Y/Y.

Profitability fell across the board as well, and net income was down almost 23% to $37.4M.

EBITDA of $183M beat an expected $180M, however.

The company switched up its segment presentation, consolidating corporate functions that were allocated to other units, and posting EchoStar Technology (now transferred to Dish Network) into discontinued operations.

Revenue by unit: Hughes, $329.3M (up 0.9%); EchoStar Satellite Services, $100.3M (down 2.6%); Corporate and other, $3.5M (up 27.6%).

EBITDA by unit: Hughes, $100.8M (down 8.6%); EchoStar Satellite Services, $83.1M (down 6.3%); Corporate and other, -$601,000.

