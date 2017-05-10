IAMGOLD +10% on Q1 earnings beat, analyst upgrade

IAMGOLD (IAG +9.5% ) surges ~10% after posting solid Q1 earnings and revenue beats marked by improved production and reduced costs.

IAG says Q1 attributable gold production totaled 214K oz., up 12% Y/Y, due to higher throughput and grades at the Westwood and Rosebel mine and higher throughput at Essakane; Q1 all-in sustaining costs fell 8% Y/Y to $992/oz.

IAG's cash position rose 55% from year-end 2016 to $1.18B, due mostly to net proceeds from the issuance of notes ($394M) and cash generated from operating activities ($68M).

Credit Suisse upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $5 price target, up from $4.50, citing improved execution following the Q1 report.