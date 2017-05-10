Tesla updates on Solar Roof initiative

Tesla (TSLA +0.6% ) posts information on its solar roof initiative.

The Solar Roof will be available in a variety of designs, including Smooth and Textured (available this year) and Tuscan and Slate (available early 2018). The number of solar vs. non-solar panels is set by the buyer. The extra up-front cost of the Solar Roof products for consumers is offset by lower energy costs.

The company says installations of Solar Roof will begin in the U.S. this summer and installations outside the U.S. are expected to begin in 2018.

Order are being taken directly off of Tesla's website.

