Plug Power bounces as analysts affirm ratings, see Amazon deal paying off

Plug Power (PLUG +2.9% ) recovers a bit of lost ground from yesterday's 7.5% plunge following a larger than expected Q1 loss and disappointing revenues, as some analysts bet that the fuel cell maker's future remains bright amid growing pains.

FBR Capital reiterates its Outperform rating, saying Wal-mart negotiations caused a weak Q1 "but that doesn't change the story," as it expects additional multi-site orders primarily from existing customers such as Wal-mart, Carrefour, Kroger, Daimler, and Procter & Gamble.

Rodman & Renshaw affirmed its Buy rating, saying it was "a little surprised" that guidance was not raised post the Amazon partnership, as PLUG continues to expect $70M in sales to Amazon in 2017; the firm believes management is being conservative with its outlook.