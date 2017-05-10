AMC's Stillerman moving to Hulu as chief content officer

Joel Stillerman -- a programming leader for AMC Networks (AMCX -0.9% ) -- is headed over to Hulu to become its chief content officer as the streamer ramps up content acquisition in a newly competitive space.

He'll join Hulu this summer. At AMC, he was president of original programming and development for the flagship AMC network as well as SundanceTV, meaning work on breakout series Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead.

At Hulu, he'll report to CEO Mike Hopkins and set content strategy including original programming, partnerships and data analytics. He'll have Craig Erwich as a deputy focusing on original programming development.

Hulu ownership: DIS, CMCSA, FOX, FOXA, TWX