NBCUniversal to acquire Craftsy with big synergy plans

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is moving into what it says is a $30B-$40B crafts retail market with a deal to take a majority stake in how-to site Craftsy.

Terms weren't disclosed. The Denver-based company has 190 employees and will become part of NBCUniversal, whose Bonnie Hammer says it plans to "build Craftsy's brand awareness exponentially ... Imagine synergies with shows like Bravo’s Top Chef and Syfy’s Face Off and opportunities to develop creative new content for kids on Sprout.”

Crafty last year said its e-commerce business has grown to about 40% of total revenues which then were close to $60M/year.