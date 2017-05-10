Deutsche Bank cuts Viacom to Sell on Charter tier concerns

Viacom (VIA -3% , VIAB -3.7% ) is trading down today after a downgrade at Deutsche Bank to Sell on increased worries about revenue changes from a distribution change last week.

A re-tiering of Viacom's networks at Charter to its most expensive platform drove Viacom shares down last week on the likelihood it would cut into affiliate fee revenues.

In a new note, Deutsche says the change in tiers looks like it applies beyond legacy markets from Charter's acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks: "We've now noticed a change in tier composition in several legacy Charter markets since last week."

Deutsche expects the move to mean a 7.6% hit to affiliate and advertising revenues.

It's trimmed it price target on VIAB to $32, about 8.3% downside from today's lower price.