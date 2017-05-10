Boeing 737 MAX issue a short-term blip - Cowen

via Bloomberg
"Easily correctable," says analyst Cai von Rumohr, who has an Outperform rating on Boeing (BA -2.2%).
He notes the company still expects to deliver the first 737 MAX this month and the engine issue isn't a design problem, but instead an easily fixable sub-tier supplier issue.
Boeing suppliers: Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -0.5%), UTX (UTX -0.4%), Triumph (TGI -11.2%), Arconic (ARNC +0.2%), Rockwell Collins (COL -0.6%), Textron (TXT -0.6%), Raytheon (RTN -0.8%)
