Boeing 737 MAX issue a short-term blip - Cowen

via Bloomberg

"Easily correctable," says analyst Cai von Rumohr, who has an Outperform rating on Boeing (BA -2.2% ).

He notes the company still expects to deliver the first 737 MAX this month and the engine issue isn't a design problem, but instead an easily fixable sub-tier supplier issue.

Boeing suppliers: Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -0.5% ), UTX (UTX -0.4% ), Triumph (TGI -11.2% ), Arconic (ARNC +0.2% ), Rockwell Collins (COL -0.6% ), Textron (TXT -0.6% ), Raytheon (RTN -0.8% )

